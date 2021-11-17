Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.57.

Several research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after buying an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,245,000 after buying an additional 205,348 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,111,000 after buying an additional 154,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after buying an additional 405,915 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.96. 58,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $138.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.07 and a 200-day moving average of $126.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.