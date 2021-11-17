Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $338.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to post $338.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $358.10 million and the lowest is $291.70 million. Premier reported sales of $422.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

NASDAQ PINC traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. 36,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,567. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Premier by 225.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Premier by 53.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,843 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Premier during the third quarter worth $42,768,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Premier by 822.8% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,126,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 854,141 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

