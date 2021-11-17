Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.44. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 121,385 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

