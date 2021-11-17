AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $276.81

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.81 ($3.62) and traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.74). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 64,399 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 265.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 276.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.81 million and a P/E ratio of -153.57.

About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

