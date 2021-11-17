SUKU Price Reaches $0.85 on Exchanges (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, SUKU has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular exchanges. SUKU has a total market cap of $101.77 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.00220479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

