Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,776 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $207.75 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.81 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.72 and its 200-day moving average is $230.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

