Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 205.7% from the October 14th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE WIW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,246. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.8% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,289,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 709,708 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,217,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 268,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 104,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,883,000 after acquiring an additional 135,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 22.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,181,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 218,171 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

