Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Drops By 80.0%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDJM in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDJM in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDJM in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDJM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,517. MDJM has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

