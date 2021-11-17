KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Short Interest Update

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the October 14th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other KnowBe4 news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 11,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $314,160.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $405,162.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,037 shares of company stock worth $4,696,514 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at $1,504,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at $23,962,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 140.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,194 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KNBE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

KNBE stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 63,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,275. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

