The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Clorox by 2.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $169.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.