Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 4.4% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

