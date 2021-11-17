Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lifted by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $239.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,886. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $244.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.