Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $272.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

