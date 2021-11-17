Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.