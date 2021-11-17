TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TDG traded up $13.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $660.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $635.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.90. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $517.37 and a one year high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.87, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $20,641,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $695.56.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

