Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.
Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. 117,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,800. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.
In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,362,541 shares of company stock valued at $31,034,310. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
