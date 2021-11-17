Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. 117,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,800. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,362,541 shares of company stock valued at $31,034,310. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 67,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

