Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.70% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000.

NYSEARCA:ISCG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.58. 19,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,405. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $58.82.

