TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,214.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after acquiring an additional 141,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $259.65. 4,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,961. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $193.01 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

