Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.92.

Shares of TT stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.81. 9,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.38. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $137.08 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

