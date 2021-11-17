Delphy Price Tops $0.0187 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $28,246.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Delphy has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00220557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

