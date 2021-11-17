Rainicorn (RAINI) Reaches One Day Volume of $792,641.00

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $56.71 million and approximately $792,641.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00069568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00093399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,165.91 or 0.99853808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,197.75 or 0.06966761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

