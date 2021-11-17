Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 111,272 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 3,434.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,272 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNA. FMR LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,376,000.

MNA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.52. 65,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,671. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $34.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18.

