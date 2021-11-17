Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Coursera alerts:

In other news, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $35,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $317,692.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,442 shares of company stock valued at $13,320,623.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COUR traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. 57,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,797. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91. Coursera has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.