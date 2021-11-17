$0.68 EPS Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.85. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291 in the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 49,348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.30. 13,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

