iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 44.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,501 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,180 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80.

