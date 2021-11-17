Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $16.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,187. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

