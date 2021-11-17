Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $13.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $157,039,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,882,000 after buying an additional 1,354,704 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.60. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,750. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

