Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,062 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.52. 35,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,386. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

