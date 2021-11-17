Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,439,000 after acquiring an additional 58,957 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 47.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,278. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

