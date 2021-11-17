Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lifted by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,186,355,000 after buying an additional 676,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,435 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,869 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,473,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.96. 170,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,717,977. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.