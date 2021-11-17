Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,394. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

