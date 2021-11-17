Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TPC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. 6,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $725.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $683,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

