Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Down 59.1% in October

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the October 14th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE HIE traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. 10,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,637. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 200.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 610,689 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 115,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 276,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares during the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

