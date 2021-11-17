Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Update

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the October 14th total of 26,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SRLP stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,397. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $417.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is -42.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on SRLP. TheStreet lowered Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CFO David C. Long acquired 9,000 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Long acquired 5,000 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $81,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

