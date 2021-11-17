Short Interest in dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Expands By 97.8%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 312,700 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the October 14th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

DYFSF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 50,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,450. dynaCERT has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

dynaCERT Company Profile

DynaCERT, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and installation of carbon emission reduction technologies. The company offers HydraGEN, which creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis. Its technology is designed for diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels, and railroad locomotives.

