Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.01. 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 161,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELYM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.19. On average, analysts forecast that Eliem Therapeutics Inc will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYM. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,294,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

