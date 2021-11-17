Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.67

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.67 and traded as high as C$16.34. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$16.21, with a volume of 209,558 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 4.58.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

