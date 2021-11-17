Vinci (EPA:DG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.63

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €91.63 ($107.80) and traded as high as €94.36 ($111.01). Vinci shares last traded at €93.75 ($110.29), with a volume of 687,206 shares.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €105.56 ($124.19).

Get Vinci alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €91.65.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.