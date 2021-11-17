Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.28

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.28 and traded as high as C$32.64. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$32.46, with a volume of 14,740,983 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.32. The company has a market cap of C$46.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

