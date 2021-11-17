Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases 455 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $280,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 41.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 112.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120,317 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.90. The stock had a trading volume of 373,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,301,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

