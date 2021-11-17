Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $274.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.05. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

