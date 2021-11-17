Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.39.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

Shares of APH traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,938. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,500 shares of company stock worth $17,372,275. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226,513 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $494,085,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Amphenol by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,140,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $602,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

