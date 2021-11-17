Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.70. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after buying an additional 870,218 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $19,809,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Steven Madden by 1,413.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after purchasing an additional 527,827 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,470. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.