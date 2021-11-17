Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.70. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after buying an additional 870,218 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $19,809,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Steven Madden by 1,413.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after purchasing an additional 527,827 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,470. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

