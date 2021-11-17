West Oak Capital LLC Buys 215 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $231.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.13 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

