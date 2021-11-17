Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

NYSE V opened at $215.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.13. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.81 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $419.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.