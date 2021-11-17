Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 561 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,218 shares of company stock worth $14,181,871 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of TFC opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

