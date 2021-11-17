The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,775 shares of company stock valued at $44,015,563 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

NYSE:PG opened at $147.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.08. The firm has a market cap of $356.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $148.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.