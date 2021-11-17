CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock opened at $205.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.19 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

