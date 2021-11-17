CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 2,249 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $220.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $221.55.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.