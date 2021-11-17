Wall Street brokerages expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.32). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

NYSE:BKD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,269. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 61,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 94,260 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,472,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,407,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.